Desperate days at Beitbridge

Queues drive many to brave crocodile-infested river to get into SA

At 1.40pm on Thursday, Timashe Lungah, who had queued for four days to get back to work in SA from his home in Harare, was turned away from the Beitbridge border.



“I have Covid. I’ve just tested positive; I don’t know how it happened. I was negative when I joined the queue. They say I must come again in 10 days.”..