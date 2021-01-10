Eatery heir loses fight with trustees

The Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected a bid by the young heir to a popular Greek restaurant chain to have the trustees removed from the company.



Konstantinos "Kostas" Haitas, sole heir and beneficiary of a trust set up set up by restaurateur Evangelos Haitas - founder of the Plaka and Mezepolis restaurant chain - had sought to remove the trustees as the last shot in a bitter feud that began when his father died in October 2018...