Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house
10 January 2021 - 01:39
A former deputy minister has been instructed to vacate the ministerial home in Waterkloof, Pretoria, that he has been occupying for 20 months after being dropped from President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive.
The Sunday Times can reveal that although former deputy sports minister Gert Oosthuizen paid a "market related" rent for eight months after he got the chop, he owes the state more than R300,000 for the other 12 months at the house. The property is set aside for serving ministers and their deputies...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.