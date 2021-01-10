News

Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
10 January 2021 - 01:39

A former deputy minister has been instructed to vacate the ministerial home in Waterkloof, Pretoria, that he has been occupying for 20 months after being dropped from President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive.

The Sunday Times can reveal that although former deputy sports minister Gert Oosthuizen paid a "market related" rent for eight months after he got the chop, he owes the state more than R300,000 for the other 12 months at the house. The property is set aside for serving ministers and their deputies...

