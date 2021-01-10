'I had it coming': Ramaphosa on CR17 criticism

Cyril Ramaphosa admits ANC integrity body was right to chastise him

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the ANC integrity commission for taking a hard line against him, saying it had been right to chastise him for failing to give an accounting of his CR17 campaign funds.



In interviews with the SABC and Newzroom Afrika after he delivered the ANC's January 8 statement on Friday, the president acknowledged that when the commission first approached him about the issue in 2018 he said he wanted to wait until legal proceedings around it had been dealt with...