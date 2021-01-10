'I had it coming': Ramaphosa on CR17 criticism
Cyril Ramaphosa admits ANC integrity body was right to chastise him
10 January 2021 - 00:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the ANC integrity commission for taking a hard line against him, saying it had been right to chastise him for failing to give an accounting of his CR17 campaign funds.
In interviews with the SABC and Newzroom Afrika after he delivered the ANC's January 8 statement on Friday, the president acknowledged that when the commission first approached him about the issue in 2018 he said he wanted to wait until legal proceedings around it had been dealt with...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.