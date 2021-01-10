Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route
‘Real Housewives of Durban’ to feature fiancée of corruption-accuse Jacob Zuma
10 January 2021 - 00:03
Nonkanyiso Conco was once one of Jacob Zuma’s best-kept secrets, but now she’s giving South Africans access to her life.
Conco, who shot to prominence in 2018 when she was revealed as Zuma’s latest fiancée, is part of the cast of the new 1Magic show The Real Housewives of Durban...
