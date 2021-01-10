News

Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route

‘Real Housewives of Durban’ to feature fiancée of corruption-accuse Jacob Zuma

10 January 2021 - 00:03 By Amanda Khoza

Nonkanyiso Conco was once one of Jacob Zuma’s best-kept secrets, but now she’s giving South Africans access to her life.

Conco, who shot to prominence in 2018 when she was revealed as Zuma’s latest fiancée, is part of the cast of the new 1Magic show The Real Housewives of Durban...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The second wave is overwhelming hospitals': Covid-19 bungling flagged News
  2. It's Ramaphosa vs Magashule as ANC showdown looms in 2021 News
  3. 'I blame Savanna drinkers': Cider gets Covid-19 bad apple rap News
  4. A look at the books on Cyril Ramaphosa’s bedside table News
  5. Living on the frontline: a Durban hospital doctor’s day News

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3