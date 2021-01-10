Madam mandarin in a free mansion

A senior government official who has lived nearly two years rent-free in a multimillion-rand state mansion on the slopes of Table Mountain has landed in hot water.



The department of public works and infrastructure is trying to recover the money. It also wants to haul its regional property management director, Nolizwi Hlengwa, to a disciplinary hearing over her occupation of the five-bedroom Newlands house, part of the "prestige" portfolio of properties meant for ministers and their deputies...