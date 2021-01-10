News

Mafia: two beheadings and a funeral

Durban suburb becomes war zone after gang boss's suspected assassins slaughtered in public

10 January 2021 - 01:20 By ORRIN SINGH

It was a bloody urban war zone. Two suspected assassins slain on an ordinary suburban road in the middle of the day with spine-chilling brutality.

After being tried by a street mob and executed, their heads were hacked off with an axe and their bodies burnt beyond recognition. The slaughter took place in full view of anybody who happened to be in the area, including children...

