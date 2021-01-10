Mafia: two beheadings and a funeral
Durban suburb becomes war zone after gang boss's suspected assassins slaughtered in public
10 January 2021 - 01:20
It was a bloody urban war zone. Two suspected assassins slain on an ordinary suburban road in the middle of the day with spine-chilling brutality.
After being tried by a street mob and executed, their heads were hacked off with an axe and their bodies burnt beyond recognition. The slaughter took place in full view of anybody who happened to be in the area, including children...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.