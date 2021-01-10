News

Education

Matric 2020: wary markers stay away

Prega Govender Journalist
10 January 2021 - 01:01

Government education officials are confident that matric marking will be completed by January 22 despite the fact that about 1,700 markers, more than half of them in Gauteng, have declined to report for duty.

By Thursday, 171 markers had been found to have Covid-19 at some of the 177 marking centres now operating...

