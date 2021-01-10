News

Racing to self-destruction

Mayhem at the Capitol, obscene greed, continueing climate change and a virus that won't go away - Nadine Dreyer looks back at the year that changed us forever, and gazes ahead to teh future. It might not be pretty

10 January 2021 - 00:00 By Nadine Dreyer

'Due to lockdown restrictions the US had to organise a coup at home," a cynic joked on Twitter as live news footage showed hundreds of Donald Trump fanatics storming the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.

In unimaginable scenes one grey-bearded Trumpist had his feet up on House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk. Armed rioters scaled ropes to force their way into the Capitol, like invaders breaching a medieval castle...

