Insight

Racing to self-destruction

Mayhem at the Capitol, obscene greed, continueing climate change and a virus that won't go away - Nadine Dreyer looks back at the year that changed us forever, and gazes ahead to teh future. It might not be pretty

'Due to lockdown restrictions the US had to organise a coup at home," a cynic joked on Twitter as live news footage showed hundreds of Donald Trump fanatics storming the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.



In unimaginable scenes one grey-bearded Trumpist had his feet up on House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk. Armed rioters scaled ropes to force their way into the Capitol, like invaders breaching a medieval castle...