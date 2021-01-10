Insight
Racing to self-destruction
Mayhem at the Capitol, obscene greed, continueing climate change and a virus that won't go away - Nadine Dreyer looks back at the year that changed us forever, and gazes ahead to teh future. It might not be pretty
10 January 2021 - 00:00
'Due to lockdown restrictions the US had to organise a coup at home," a cynic joked on Twitter as live news footage showed hundreds of Donald Trump fanatics storming the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.
In unimaginable scenes one grey-bearded Trumpist had his feet up on House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk. Armed rioters scaled ropes to force their way into the Capitol, like invaders breaching a medieval castle...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.