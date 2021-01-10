River, fences and Covid-19 tests don't stop influx to SA

Thousands of people are streaming into the country illegally from Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Eswatini (Swaziland) and Lesotho. "People are desperate to return to work in SA," said Free State Agricultural Union safety risk analyst Jane Buys.

A senior Mpumalanga home affairs official said that as well as a shortage of Covid-19 test kits, forged test results were a growing problem.

"Those we have caught with fake tests say they pay R500 for a fake negative test document. We have no idea how many people are coming across with

Covid-19," he said.

The Limpopo health department said 104 people in the queue at Beitbridge had tested positive, potentially putting thousands of migrants standing with them in contact with the virus.