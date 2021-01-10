News

Education

Schools for rich battle with their sums

Michaelhouse and Hilton keep fees below inflation rate

Prega Govender Journalist
10 January 2021 - 01:19

Many private schools have increased fees above inflation for this year, but two of the most expensive schools have kept fees just below the current rate.

The official inflation rate is 3.2%, according to statistics from November. The figure for December is expected this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's Ramaphosa vs Magashule as ANC showdown looms in 2021 News
  2. 'The second wave is overwhelming hospitals': Covid-19 bungling flagged News
  3. 'I blame Savanna drinkers': Cider gets Covid-19 bad apple rap News
  4. A look at the books on Cyril Ramaphosa’s bedside table News
  5. Fight over 'Faustian pact' rattles ANC anew News

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3