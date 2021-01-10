Symptoms drag on for many Covid-19 patients, study finds

More than three-quarters of Covid-19 patients hospitalised in Wuhan, China, between January and May had at least one persistent symptom six months later, according to a report that portends the enduring pain of the pandemic.

Almost two-thirds of those followed still experienced fatigue or muscle weakness half a year after their acute illness, while 26% had sleep difficulties and 23% had anxiety or depression, according to the peer-reviewed study of 1,733 patients in The Lancet medical journal.

The research from China underscores the long-term effects of Covid-19 for individuals and societies as infections surge across the world despite budding vaccination campaigns.

It also highlights the growing need for sustained care for large swathes of populations and research into the new disease's lingering effects, according to one of the authors, Bin Cao, a lung specialist at the National Clinical Research Centre for Respiratory Diseases in China.

The study also adds credence to worries about the possibility of reinfection among those who have recovered.

The researchers analysed levels of neutralising antibodies - immune proteins that the body normally makes in response to viruses that can ward off repeat illness. In a group of 94 patients, levels of these antibodies fell by an average of 53% during the six-month study period after their sickness peaked.

In addition to causing pneumonia, Covid-19 is known to affect the kidneys, heart, blood vessels and other tissues. Lab tests showed that 13% of patients whose kidneys appeared healthy during their hospital stays had reduced function in the follow-up examination.