US Capitol mayhem: How to lose friends, and incite them

If it's true that narcissists can't keep their friends, Donald Trump just proved it in the most dramatic way possible.



Twitter's decision on Friday to suspend the US president's @realDonaldTrump account, 12 days before he is due to leave office, cost him no fewer than 88.7-million followers - the sixth-largest number for any individual on the platform...