US Capitol mayhem: How to lose friends, and incite them
10 January 2021 - 00:34
If it's true that narcissists can't keep their friends, Donald Trump just proved it in the most dramatic way possible.
Twitter's decision on Friday to suspend the US president's @realDonaldTrump account, 12 days before he is due to leave office, cost him no fewer than 88.7-million followers - the sixth-largest number for any individual on the platform...
