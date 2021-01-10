News

You can keep the cash - we want our land back

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
10 January 2021 - 01:02

Jackson Maphanga was in his late 80s when he died three years ago without seeing an outcome to his decades-long fight for the land that was taken away from him and 121 other families.

But the next generation is continuing the fight to have over 2,000ha near Burgersfort returned to them, after the community was removed from the land in 1953...

