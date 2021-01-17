Covid-19 likely to send school dropout rate soaring

Education experts have expressed serious concern over whether 15% of pupils who did not pitch up at government schools last year after Covid-19 disruptions would be returning to class.

Thousands of pupils are expected to have given up on schooling after the lengthy closures last year. The basic education department on Friday confirmed the reopening of schools has been postponed to February 15.

According to official figures, 12.4-million pupils were enrolled at public schools in 2019.

The director-general of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, said last month that during meetings with provincial education departments it had emerged that "about 15% of learners could not be accounted for in the system". He said, however, that it was too soon to conclude that this was the number of learners who dropped out as they could return once schools reopened.