Covid-19 vaccine prep targets looting

The government has centralised the vaccine rollout and implemented new safety checks to prevent the corruption and looting that overwhelmed the rollout of personal protective equipment (PPE) last year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize went on an expansive publicity drive this week to highlight the government's efforts to ensure a tight ship.

This includes centralising all transactions and involving the auditor-general to ensure any gaps are spotted and closed before deals are finalised.

The acquisition and co-ordination of the vaccine rollout will be handled internally by the government, and private companies will assist with storage and distribution.

In an interview this week, Mkhize said the government believed it had “a reasonable chance of running a tight and well-controlled operation” in terms of the acquisition, storage and distribution of vaccines.

“What we have done is to get the Treasury and the Department of Health's office of the chief procurement officer to oversee any form of transaction that is going to happen.

“Right now the procurement of the vaccines is within government. It makes it easier because it's a tight-knit set of people, the prices are known, the manufacturers are known, the deviation is specific and it's not the same as what we had in PPE where there were so many vendors, suppliers and so many different prices,” he said.

As an additional step, the department has set up an appointment with the auditor-general to present its approach and seek guidance.

“We are going to say [to the AG]... these are the risks we have identified and ask them to analyse our plans and see if there are further risks we must be aware of and how we can work together to prevent any risk of looting,” Mkhize said.

He said the government is on high alert and cannot have a “repeat of the PPE situation”.

Mkhize said business, the private sector and medical schemes have also raised concerns. Medical aid schemes will subsidise vaccine purchases for those who are not covered by private health insurance, and have already committed to purchase vaccines for their members, with business assisting if there is a funding shortfall.