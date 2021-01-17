Death rates double in poor areas
17 January 2021 - 00:00
Covid-19 is killing twice as many people in poor communities than elsewhere.
Statistics from Cape Town showing mortality rates of more than 5% in the poorest areas are likely to be replicated nationwide, public health experts said this week...
