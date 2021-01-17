Distress of dying woman goes viral as Covid-19 overwhelms hospital

Rowena Hawkey’s family were home praying for her recovery, unaware that the 69-year-old was dead and that a video of her pleading for help at Durban’s Wentworth Hospital was trending on social media.

The family is now planning to take legal action against the KwaZulu-Natal health department.

The province’s health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, has described how under-staffed the hospital has been. On the day Hawkey was admitted, the hospital had an influx of patients, 11 doctors were in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and 17 nurses were off because of the virus. Only six nurses were on duty at the casualty unit and also overseeing a 28-bed short-stay ward with “very sick patients”. A team is investigating the situation at the hospital in the hope of alleviating the pressure on the hospital and staff.

Hawkey’s nephew Allon Pretorius told the Sunday Times that his aunt was not Covid-19 positive, but asthmatic. She had gone to the hospital because her inhaler was not helping.

In the video on social media, Hawkey is shown pleading for help. Other patients close by are lying on the floor and another is slumped in a chair. They were waiting for Covid test results. The video shows no sign of help from the hospital’s staff.

“I can’t breathe. Please get me out of here. Please get me out of here. I am going to die like this. Nobody wants to help me. I can’t live like this,” an anguished Hawkey begs.