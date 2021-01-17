Greed sucks Amathole coffers dry

The collapse of the Amathole district municipality in the Eastern Cape may be traced back to a council decision taken seven years ago to upgrade the municipality from a grade 6 to a grade 7 - thereby ballooning perks and salaries for officials, which ultimately led to it running out of cash this week.



The municipality, given its population size and small revenue base, does not qualify to be on this grade - just one below a metro...