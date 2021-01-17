News

Greed sucks Amathole coffers dry

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
17 January 2021 - 00:21

The collapse of the Amathole district municipality in the Eastern Cape may be traced back to a council decision taken seven years ago to upgrade the municipality from a grade 6 to a grade 7 - thereby ballooning perks and salaries for officials, which ultimately led to it running out of cash this week.

The municipality, given its population size and small revenue base, does not qualify to be on this grade - just one below a metro...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mafia: two beheadings and a funeral News
  2. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  3. Schools for rich battle with their sums News
  4. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News
  5. Mothers suffer twice in hospital's baby bungle News

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?