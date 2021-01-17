Loser-in-chief leaves: Trump's bitter legacy as he exits the White House

A monstrously flawed, self-serving, mendacious president will be officially and ceremonially evicted from the White House on Wednesday. But his departure leaves a bitter legacy for the US, writes Nadine Dreyer

At noon on Wednesday the world will heave a sigh of relief when Donald Trump packs his bags and vacates the White House. Having long abandoned all pretence at playing by the rules, the 45th president won’t be at his successor’s inauguration.



No surprise that Trump threw a big-boy tantrum and will slink off to Mar-a-Lago where he can engage in a favourite pastime. Cheating at golf with impunity...