Magic miracle turns 100 today
17 January 2021 - 00:00
He came, he sawed, he conquered. One hundred years ago today, illusionist PT Selbit put a woman in a box on the stage of London's Finsbury Park Empire and sawed right through the wood, creating a classic stunt of the genre.
Magicians from about the world gathered online this weekend to celebrate the centenary of that landmark performance...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.