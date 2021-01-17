Museveni wins tense Uganda poll

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni won a decisive re-election victory yesterday, elections officials said, but his main rival, Bobi Wine, alleged widespread fraud and said citizens should reject the result.



Museveni won 5.85-million votes, or 58.6%, while main opposition candidate Wine had 3.48-million votes (34.8%), the Electoral Commission said at a news conference on the final results from Thursday's election...