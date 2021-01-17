New Covid-19 wave’s tsunami of grief

The ’kwaai’ ouma people loved

Retired Middelburg nurse Monica Kriek was “a kwaai ouma people loved” who looked after her grandchildren as if she was their mother.

In fact, it was her 15-year-old granddaughter who alerted the family that Kriek, 66, was struggling to breathe — Ouma herself was more concerned about her sick husband and sister than about herself. Suffering from flu-like symptoms since January 5, Kriek kept insisting to her daughter, Theresa Apostol, who is living in Romania, that she was fine.

Kriek died in the car as her husband Hannes, 78, rushed her to hospital last Sunday. Apostol returned to SA as soon as she heard the news.

She and her husband emigrated in March last year, leaving their two daughters with the Krieks while their passports were finalised. It would be a whole year before they saw them again. “My mom was the mother hen — she was a kwaai ouma people loved,” Apostol said.

“My daughters love their Ouma and Oupa and Mom was more of a mother to them last year than I was.