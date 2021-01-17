Newborn twins lose mom to Covid-19

Throughout her pregnancy, Rozaan November was excited to meet the twins she was carrying.

But she never even got to hold them. November, 37, a domestic worker from Mossel Bay, died from Covid-10 complications after giving birth to her sons Reece and Rylie.

November died 10 days after an emergency C-section to deliver her premature babies at seven months on December 29.

She had been admitted to hospital three days before the operation while experiencing abdominal pains. She tested positive for Covid-19 and her health kept deteriorating, prompting the hospital to deliver the twins.