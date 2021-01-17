Once again Zuma zigs to Zondo's zag

This week brought yet another staring contest between the state capture commission of inquiry and former president Jacob Zuma, with no-one knowing until Friday whether he would abide by a summons to come and give evidence tomorrow.



On Tuesday, the commission reminded Zuma that the summons was binding, notwithstanding the fact that the Constitutional Court has yet to give judgment in the commission's urgent application in December asking the highest court to order Zuma to abide by the summons...