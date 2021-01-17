State Capture Inquiry
Prove it, Cyril dares Molefe on Eskom
Former CEO accuses president of being a tool for Glencore.
17 January 2021 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's say that he (Ramaphosa) was at the centre of Eskom's collapse.
Testifying before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo this week, Molefe said Ramaphosa and minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan helped destroy state-owned companies, especially Eskom...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.