News

State Capture Inquiry

Prove it, Cyril dares Molefe on Eskom

Former CEO accuses president of being a tool for Glencore.

17 January 2021 - 00:00 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA and AMANDA KHOZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's say that he (Ramaphosa) was at the centre of Eskom's collapse.

Testifying before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo this week, Molefe said Ramaphosa and minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan helped destroy state-owned companies, especially Eskom...

