Want to win friends in SA? Tweet about Percy Tau being the best player
17 January 2021 - 00:00
When Ryan Adsett woke up 10 days ago in Storrington, England, he could never have imagined what the day had in store.
News had broken that Brighton & Hove Albion, the football club he fervently supports, had recalled South African player Percy Tau, who had been on loan in Belgium. Adsett, 19, tweeted jokingly that Tau was the best player in the world, better than Lionel Messi. Within hours, he was inundated with love — and some prime banter — from “South African football Twitter”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.