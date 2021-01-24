ANC seeking ways to extend grants

Pressure is mounting on the government to extend the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grants or introduce new measures to cushion the poor and unemployed from the effects of the lockdown.



The temporary grants will be paid for the last time this month, and this weekend's ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla - which is drafting the party's programme for the year - is under pressure from within and outside the party to set aside funds for a special income grant...