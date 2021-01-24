News

Bling-free sober Sona on the cards

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
24 January 2021 - 00:00

The glitz and glamour of the state of the nation address (Sona) will be missing this year as parliament is set to do away with the red carpet which adds a sparkle to the annual event.

While parliament has not concluded its plans for this year's event, sources close to the preparations have revealed that it will be scaled down considerably due to the Covid-19 pandemic...

