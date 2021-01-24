Competition Commission 'concerned' by soaring ginger prices
24 January 2021 - 00:00
The combination of Covid-19 and a shortage of ginger - in high demand for its immune-boosting properties - is at the root of surging prices.
Consumers are being charged as much as R480/kg for the fresh spice this week, and the Competition Commission said it noted with "great concern information doing rounds on social media regarding ginger prices"...
