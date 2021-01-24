Covid-19: Strikes and even a bomb hold up hospital beds in Gauteng

As Gauteng reaches a Covid peak, plans for hundreds of extra hospital beds have been delayed by months.

A report to the Gauteng legislature this week describes how the provincial health department failed to ensure that 1,100 critical-care beds would be ready.

Officially the province has 4,344 private and state hospital beds, but the department said 5,277 Covid patients were hospitalised and there were over 35,500 active cases.

The Gauteng government’s plans for an extra 1,000 intermediate-care beds at Nasrec field hospital have also been delayed, allegedly by health officials’ failures to sign documents so the infrastructure development department could start work.

The infrastructure upgrade at Nasrec, downscaled in November after the first Covid-19 surge subsided, will cost R22m. Nasrec currently has 1,000 beds.

The infrastructure readiness report distributed to health committee members this week highlighted how the bed crisis has been compounded by staff shortages.

To ensure enough beds, the provincial government will improve four hospitals through its alternative building technology programme. Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto was to get 500, and 300 each were planned for Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging and two hospitals north of Pretoria, Jubilee and Dr George Mukhari.