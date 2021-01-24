'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ends in tragedy

Outpouring of grief for medical heroes who died while trying to help others

A transplant team regarded by colleagues as the best in SA had prayed for years they would not be involved in a helicopter crash.



"We always said, 'God, please don't let that happen to us, because we can't afford it in terms of manpower,'" said Dr Paul Williams, a critical-care specialist who worked with the team at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg...