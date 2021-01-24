Fear of the vaccine jab infects frontline health-care workers

Nurse Chantel Williams* will be among the first to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine, but she says she will refuse it.

“I see patients dying from the virus in our hospital every day so I know how vicious the virus is. But I’m not putting myself on the line to be vaccinated first. It is too risky,” the Cape Town mother of three told the Sunday Times this week.

“I feel that the process of developing the vaccines was rushed and I am suspicious of the science behind it. I am the breadwinner in my family and should I develop any adverse side effects my children will have no one to support them.”

Williams’ concerns are far from unusual: a Western Cape health department poll found only 54% of health workers want to be vaccinated. Another 26% were unsure and 19% said they would decline.