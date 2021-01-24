Home schooling: tutors step into the breach

Parents make a plan as formal education remains in limbo

It was the last straw for Mia Geringer when her five-year-old daughter’s school shut its doors during the lockdown last year.



Like many parents, the Pretoria actuary was too busy to help her children with schoolwork — so she turned an outside room into a classroom and employed a qualified full-time teacher to teach Ella and her three-year-old brother, Finn...