News

Homes in danger as sinkholes devastate mining towns

24 January 2021 - 00:00

Two weeks ago, David Watkins noticed that his lawn appeared to be sagging beneath his pool house. He poked the soil with his finger and his entire hand disappeared into the ground.

It was the start of a 2m-deep sinkhole at the home Watkins bought two years ago in Stilfontein, North West...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Newborn twins lose mom to Covid-19 News
  2. Baby Biden may give SA key to White House News
  3. Death rates double in poor areas News
  4. Covid-19 vaccine prep targets looting News
  5. Mafia: two beheadings and a funeral News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. Fourways man takes bath in sinkhole caused by pipe burst South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Nightmare' sinkholes force relocation of Khutsong residents News
  3. IN PICTURES | Calls to fix huge sinkhole on Snake Road before disaster strikes South Africa
  4. Snake Road in Benoni to be closed for much longer over massive sinkhole South Africa