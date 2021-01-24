Is it safe to have the Covid-19 jab?

People fear Covid-19. But many South Africans are also scared of the vaccines that have been proved to offer protection against the virus.

An infodemic of false information, particularly on social media, has targeted those who are "vaccine hesitant". Here are answers to 10 of the common fears.

#1: Covid-19 vaccines have been developed too fast and are too new to be safe

Covid-19 vaccines have been developed at record speed but have not skipped any of the safety trials or rigorous checks required to make a safe vaccine for humans.

The rapid results came partly as a result of the billions of dollars invested in accelerating Covid-19 vaccine development and the single-minded focus of the world's foremost vaccine scientists who collaborated in a way never seen before.

The typical phase 1 (safety), 2 (safety and efficacy) and 3 (expanded efficacy) trials were conducted to the same standards as always; in some trials phase 1 and 2 were combined and ran concurrently.

Professor Lynn Morris of Wits University, an HIV vaccine specialist who volunteered as a guinea pig to receive one of the Covid vaccines during the trial phase, says safety aspects were not fast-tracked and were done to the same high standards as all vaccine trials.

"An important aspect of why vaccines were developed so fast is also because of the disease itself," she says. "Covid-19 is an acute infection (people get symptoms very soon after infection) and so one can measure the effect of a vaccine quickly, especially if it is done in areas where infection rates are highest."

Countries such as the UK and US only issued early or limited approval or "emergency use authorisation" to vaccines after preliminary evidence from phase 3 trials showed they were safe and effective. Russia and China authorised their vaccines before getting phase 3 results.

"SA has a long history of providing safe vaccines," says professor Carolyn Williamson, head of medical virology at the University of Cape Town. "A new vaccine, like the Covid-19 vaccine, will be reviewed by our own regulatory body, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, who will only authorise its use if the vaccine is shown to be safe and effective.

"Covid-19 can be a deadly infection and vaccines can protect you. In turn, through vaccination you can interrupt the chain of transmission and thus protect those around you. It is our best chance of controlling this pandemic that is devastating our country."

The vaccines are based on science that has already been tested for decades. For example the novel mRNA design used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has previously been studied for viruses such as Zika and flu.