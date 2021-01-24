'It's little, but it's all we have': Grant recipients plead for extension
24 January 2021 - 00:00
Leonie Gallant borrowed R200 from her neighbours so she could apply for an identity document to access the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant in August.
Now the 38-year-old from Cape Town is having sleepless nights because she has not received a single payment, the neighbours want their money back and the grant lapses at the end of the month...
