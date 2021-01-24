Power to the people - if they pay 'rackets'
24 January 2021 - 00:00
Extortion syndicates are using electricity supply to exploit informal settlements.
People in Azania, a settlement of about 2,500 shacks in Stellenbosch, pay "the rackets" about R700 a month to keep the lights on. Businesses owned by foreigners pay thousands more in protection fees...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.