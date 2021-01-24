News

Power to the people - if they pay 'rackets'

24 January 2021 - 00:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE and ARON HYMAN

Extortion syndicates are using electricity supply to exploit informal settlements.

People in Azania, a settlement of about 2,500 shacks in Stellenbosch, pay "the rackets" about R700 a month to keep the lights on. Businesses owned by foreigners pay thousands more in protection fees...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Newborn twins lose mom to Covid-19 News
  2. Baby Biden may give SA key to White House News
  3. Death rates double in poor areas News
  4. Covid-19 vaccine prep targets looting News
  5. Mafia: two beheadings and a funeral News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. Three children killed in KZN after stepping on illegal power cable South Africa
  2. It could take months to restore power due to illegal connections, says Eskom South Africa
  3. Girl electrocuted, sister injured while playing with friends in field South Africa