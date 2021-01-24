SA arms sold in Mozambique
24 January 2021 - 00:00
South African paramilitary companies are cashing in on the insurgency in Mozambique, military analysts say.
Companies such as Paramount Group and the Dyck Advisory Group are supplying the Maputo government with armoured vehicles, combat helicopters, weapons, ammunition, training and private security contractors...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.