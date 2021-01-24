Staff at odds with ports authority over office move
24 January 2021 - 00:00
The cash-strapped ports authority faces an internal revolt over plans to spend millions moving its two main offices, in Johannesburg and Durban, to the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape.
The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has issued a relocation plan to 400 affected staff who have been instructed to report for work from April 1 at Ngqura, which handles just a fraction of the country's shipping cargo...
