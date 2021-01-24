Crime

'They were everything to me': Time has not eased husband’s grief over murdered wife and mom

Jilted ex accused of arranging murder of man’s wife and mother

The son of a former Eastern Cape police commissioner is still devastated nine months after his wife and his mother were killed — allegedly at the behest of his ex-cop girlfriend.



Mandla Toba opened up to the Sunday Times this week about the events that led to the arrest in April last year of his former girlfriend, Nomvula Isabella Zodwa...