‘Tidal wave of grieving’ takes toll on everyone’s soul

Sindiswa Lugulwana of Langa waits for everyone in her home to fall asleep before she weeps for her twin daughters, who died of Covid-19 within a few hours of each other.

“Losing my children at the same time is very painful, but I can’t cry when everybody is around me,” said Lugulwana, 70. “I have to stay strong for my four grandchildren who are now orphaned.

“I also have to be strong for my own mother who is 94 years old and quite fragile. If they see me cry they will lose hope and I can’t let them lose hope.”

Lugulwana said she was still coming to terms with the death of her daughter Phumeza, 45, on Wednesday last week when a doctor called to say her twin, Phumla, had also died.

“The doctor told me, ‘I have bad news for you, mama.’ I couldn’t listen to him any further. It was just too much to bear, and I gave the phone to my son,” she said.

“That was the only time that I cried publicly, and since then I’ve been holding back my tears as I saw the devastation and the loss of hope that my grandchildren had when I wept.”