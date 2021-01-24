Vaccine delay 'means third killer wave', warns medical experts

Madhi said Biovac has "been involved in vaccines in the country" for two decades and has had "success in the deployment of childhood vaccines", but the Covid-19 jabs would be a "much more expensive programme over a much narrower period of time".

Acting more quickly and putting the contract out to tender would have meant other suitably qualified companies could also have been considered. He said "someone also needs to explain why the procurement of the vaccine is close to US$5 [R75]" when the cost in the EU is $2.

SA's involvement in the AstraZeneca trial "doesn't count for much now", said Madhi, but "could have helped the government to use it as leverage in earlier stages of bilateral discussions".

Discovery Health chief commercial officer Ronald Whelan said SA's pharmaceutical supply chain was well developed and the intention was to leverage a handful of distributors and wholesalers who had a national footprint and the ability to make daily deliveries to vaccination points.

Whelan said: "There is enormous work happening in the background. There are two big technical teams who are working on this day and night, literally, one within Business for SA, the other within the department of health . this is moving very fast."

He said work on an electronic system to keep track of vaccinations and issue certificates was under way and was "very advanced in terms of the design and engaging with the partners to build it".

It had already been built in other countries, he said, adding that Netcare and Discovery Health were leading the private sector task team in providing technical support to the health department on building the system. In SA, nearly a third of the population live in the five biggest cities and it would make sense to start vaccinations there, Venter said.

Gray said using venues such as stadiums could be an option when the vaccine becomes widely available. "We have to think out of the box. We could bring hundreds of health-care workers into stadiums and people could file through for vaccinations."

Martin Kingston, who chairs the Business for SA steering committee supporting the government in the vaccine rollout, said that if waste, corruption or incompetence were taken out of the equation, "the cost [of vaccines] is not a material consideration ... because the impact on the economy of continued lockdowns is so much larger. You don't need to do the maths.

"On the upside, SA is negotiating or has contracted for approximately 50% of the overall doses required. However, beyond the initial 1.5-million doses secured for delivery due in January and February, it is not clear what the delivery timetable is for the remainder of the doses that have been secured.

"Although there is likely to be significantly more supply available globally in the second half of 2021, SA urgently needs sufficient supply in the short term - particularly given the risks posed by the new variant and ongoing impact of Covid-19 on the economy."