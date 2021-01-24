News

Veil lifted at last on secret politics money

24 January 2021 - 00:00 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA and APHIWE DEKLERK

Voters will finally know who funds the political parties that contest elections, more than a year after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Political Party Funding Act.

Under the new law political parties will be obliged to reveal the identity of a donor who gives R100,000 or more a year. Parties can receive a maximum of R15m a year from a single donor...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Newborn twins lose mom to Covid-19 News
  2. Baby Biden may give SA key to White House News
  3. Death rates double in poor areas News
  4. Covid-19 vaccine prep targets looting News
  5. Mafia: two beheadings and a funeral News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. Political party funding law will come into effect on April 1: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. My Vote Counts bemoans delay in implementing law to regulate political funding Politics
  3. Mkhize backs Political Party Funding Act in present form News