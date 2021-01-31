Apology to Mangosuthu Buthelezi
31 January 2021 - 00:00
The Sunday Times apologises to former IFP president Mangosuthu Buthelezi and our readers for failing to report in sufficient detail the facts and context relating to the dismissal of Nquthu municipal manager Bongi Gumbi.
The story "Mangosuthu Buthelezi accused of meddling in municipality" (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2020-10-04-mangosuthu-buthelezi-accused-of-meddling-in-municipality/) (October 4) reported on a letter written by Buthelezi to Gumbi in which he scolded him for ignoring the instructions of the mayor, including the awarding of tenders...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.