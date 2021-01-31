Apology to Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The Sunday Times apologises to former IFP president Mangosuthu Buthelezi and our readers for failing to report in sufficient detail the facts and context relating to the dismissal of Nquthu municipal manager Bongi Gumbi.



The story "Mangosuthu Buthelezi accused of meddling in municipality" (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2020-10-04-mangosuthu-buthelezi-accused-of-meddling-in-municipality/) (October 4) reported on a letter written by Buthelezi to Gumbi in which he scolded him for ignoring the instructions of the mayor, including the awarding of tenders...