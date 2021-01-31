News

Farming

Cape woman turns to farming after Covid-19 deals fatal blow to business

31 January 2021 - 00:00

Ncumisa Mkabile, 27, went from running a thriving catering business to being almost destitute when the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

It forced her to think out of the box and she ventured into agriculture, a business she knew nothing about, in May last year. Now she has become a supplier of spinach, bell peppers and chickens to her community in Khayelitsha, Cape Town...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why have the men who pulled the strings of apartheid never been charged? News
  2. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News
  3. Covid-19: Strikes and even a bomb hold up hospital beds in Gauteng News
  4. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  5. Diary of a fallen idol News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction