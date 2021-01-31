Farming

Cape woman turns to farming after Covid-19 deals fatal blow to business

Ncumisa Mkabile, 27, went from running a thriving catering business to being almost destitute when the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.



It forced her to think out of the box and she ventured into agriculture, a business she knew nothing about, in May last year. Now she has become a supplier of spinach, bell peppers and chickens to her community in Khayelitsha, Cape Town...