News

First genome analysis in SA boosts medical science

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
31 January 2021 - 00:00

In a major leap forward for science and medical treatment in SA, local experts are now able to conduct whole genome sequencing on home soil.

Until recently, DNA samples had to be sent out of the country for sequencing - the process of determining the order of building blocks in DNA - and the reference point for diseases was based exclusively on people of European descent...

