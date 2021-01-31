First genome analysis in SA boosts medical science
31 January 2021 - 00:00
In a major leap forward for science and medical treatment in SA, local experts are now able to conduct whole genome sequencing on home soil.
Until recently, DNA samples had to be sent out of the country for sequencing - the process of determining the order of building blocks in DNA - and the reference point for diseases was based exclusively on people of European descent...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.