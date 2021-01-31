Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs

'Guns drawn' as military defend smuggled medication against being seized

The Hawks were sent packing after an embarrassing standoff with the South African National Defence Force's (SANDF) military police during a bungled raid to confiscate controversial Cuban drugs stored at the South African Military Health Service's (SAMHS's) depot in Pretoria.



The Sunday Times has learnt that Hawks officers were made to leave after a tense standoff between the two armed groups on Friday, with one source claiming things got so heated that guns were drawn...