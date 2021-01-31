Helen Zille steps in as DA Western Cape members clash
31 January 2021 - 00:00
DA federal council chair Helen Zille has thrown her weight behind moves to rein in senior party member Masizole Mnqasela, who is under a cloud after suggesting Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela plotted to kill him.
Zille's intervention follows a decision in the DA region around Mossel Bay and George to nominate Mnqasela, who is speaker of the Western Cape legislature, as chair of the region's panel to select candidates for the local elections later this year...
