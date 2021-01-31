News

How firms did no work, but were still paid millions to disinfect Gauteng schools

31 January 2021 - 00:02 By Sabelo Sikiti and Kgothatso Madisa

Some companies with no experience or expertise in Covid-19 sanitation earned millions for just hiring subcontractors to do their work for the Gauteng government's R431m classroom sanitation programme.

In one case, two companies that served as middlemen between the government and a subcontracted cleaning firm made a profit of about 90%. The companies with the contracts earned R100/m² to clean schools, but paid the subcontractor about a 10th of that...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why have the men who pulled the strings of apartheid never been charged? News
  2. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News
  3. Covid-19: Strikes and even a bomb hold up hospital beds in Gauteng News
  4. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  5. Diary of a fallen idol News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction