How firms did no work, but were still paid millions to disinfect Gauteng schools

Some companies with no experience or expertise in Covid-19 sanitation earned millions for just hiring subcontractors to do their work for the Gauteng government's R431m classroom sanitation programme.



In one case, two companies that served as middlemen between the government and a subcontracted cleaning firm made a profit of about 90%. The companies with the contracts earned R100/m² to clean schools, but paid the subcontractor about a 10th of that...